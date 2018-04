Tifoso del Liverpool in coma: sarebbe stato aggredito da due tifosi della Roma

The thoughts and prayers of all the players are with the Liverpool fan who is currently very poorly in hospital, after being badly hurt ahead of our game last night. He came to watch a football match and support our team – the only result that matters to us now is that he recovers and can return home to be with his family and loved ones. You’ll Never Walk Alone

A post shared by Jordan Henderson (@jhenderson) on Apr 25, 2018 at 3:28am PDT