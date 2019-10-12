Guerra contro i curdi, terroristi a fianco della Turchia? Lo scoop di Repubblica

Terroristi al fianco della Turchia nella guerra contro i curdi.
Lo racconta quest’oggi Repubblica in un articolo esclusivo pubblicato dal quotidiano capitolino
Ci sono decine di foto scattate dai miliziani che testimoniano come gruppi jihadisti facciano parte dell’Esercito siriano nazionale (National Syrian Army, Nsa) che combatte a fianco della Turchia: in questo esercito – composto da un totale di 25.000 uomini – ci sono anche alcuni ribelli facenti parti di Ahrar Al Sharqiya, gruppo armato fondato nel 2016, di ideologia nazionalista e islamista.
Di seguito alcuni tweet che tesimonierebbero questa alleanza:
Video shows long convoy of Turkish-backed Ahrar al-Sharqiya fighters on the way to fight YPG in Eastern Syria today. Most Ahrar al-Sharqiya fighters are coming from Deir Ezzor and Hasakah Provinces. pic.twitter.com/20sy1Xlx6t
— WorldOnAlert (@worldonalert) 11 ottobre 2019
Ahrar al-Sharqiya is the jihadist militia Turkey is preparing to lead its assault on NE Syria.
The group was formed by the al-Nusra Front’s leading
sharia judge in East Syria. Most of its members are former al-Nusra members from Deir-ez-Zor.
— Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) 8 ottobre 2019
There was another video spread this morning showing what appears to be the same captives.
The culprits identify themselves as members of the Turkish-backed Ahrar al-Sharqiya#EthnicCleansingOperation pic.twitter.com/4ZKJ6FvDMO
— Mekut (@Mekut_Mallet) 12 ottobre 2019
Repubblica (che cita frattanto un account twitter che apparentemente non esiste) attribuisce a Ahrar al-Sharqiya una vicinanza all’ISIS.
In realtà basta leggere Wikipedia per apprendere che il gruppo – pur di matrice islamista – non abbia alcun legame con lo Stato Islamico ed anzi abbia combattuo contro di esso.
Non sono noti (o, quantomeno, non sono facilmente rintacciabili) legami nemmeno con Al Qaeda.