Guerra contro i curdi, terroristi a fianco della Turchia? Lo scoop di Repubblica

Terroristi al fianco della Turchia nella guerra contro i curdi.

Lo racconta quest’oggi Repubblica in un articolo esclusivo pubblicato dal quotidiano capitolino

Ci sono decine di foto scattate dai miliziani che testimoniano come gruppi jihadisti facciano parte dell’Esercito siriano nazionale (National Syrian Army, Nsa) che combatte a fianco della Turchia: in questo esercito – composto da un totale di 25.000 uomini – ci sono anche alcuni ribelli facenti parti di Ahrar Al Sharqiya, gruppo armato fondato nel 2016, di ideologia nazionalista e islamista.

Di seguito alcuni tweet che tesimonierebbero questa alleanza:

Video shows long convoy of Turkish-backed Ahrar al-Sharqiya fighters on the way to fight YPG in Eastern Syria today. Most Ahrar al-Sharqiya fighters are coming from Deir Ezzor and Hasakah Provinces. pic.twitter.com/20sy1Xlx6t

Ahrar al-Sharqiya is the jihadist militia Turkey is preparing to lead its assault on NE Syria.

The group was formed by the al-Nusra Front’s leading

sharia judge in East Syria. Most of its members are former al-Nusra members from Deir-ez-Zor.

[1/3]https://t.co/E9HQrL2svI

— Rojava Information Center (@RojavaIC) 8 ottobre 2019