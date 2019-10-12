Guerra contro i curdi, terroristi a fianco della Turchia? Lo scoop di Repubblica

Terroristi al fianco della Turchia nella guerra contro i curdi.

Lo racconta quest’oggi Repubblica in un articolo esclusivo pubblicato dal quotidiano capitolino

Ci sono decine di foto scattate dai miliziani che testimoniano come gruppi jihadisti facciano parte dell’Esercito siriano nazionale (National Syrian Army, Nsa) che combatte a fianco della Turchia: in questo esercito – composto da un totale di 25.000 uomini – ci sono anche alcuni ribelli facenti parti di Ahrar Al Sharqiya, gruppo armato fondato nel 2016, di ideologia nazionalista e islamista.

Di seguito alcuni tweet che tesimonierebbero questa alleanza:

Repubblica (che cita frattanto un account twitter che apparentemente non esiste) attribuisce a Ahrar al-Sharqiya una vicinanza all’ISIS.

In realtà basta leggere Wikipedia per apprendere che il gruppo – pur di matrice islamista – non abbia alcun legame con lo Stato Islamico ed anzi abbia combattuo contro di esso.

Non sono noti (o, quantomeno, non sono facilmente rintacciabili) legami nemmeno con Al Qaeda.

