Vanessa Bryant su Instagram scrive del lutto insopportabile, specie per la morte di GiGi: “Aveva così tanta vita davanti a lei”

Con un video accompagnato da uno struggente messaggio, Vanessa Bryant – vedova del fuoriclasse del basket Kobe, morto in un drammatico incidente in volo lo scorso 26 gennaio

– torna sul terribile lutto che deve affrontare, tanto per la morte del marito quanto (e anche più) per la morte della figlia GiGi (protagonista del video in questione).

Questo il testo tradotto del messaggio postato dalla vedova di Kobe Bryant:

“Ero riluttante a esprimere a parole i miei sentimenti. Il mio cervello rifiuta di accettare che sia Kobe che Gigi se ne siano andati. Non posso elaborare entrambi i lutti contemporaneamente. È come se stessi cercando di eliminare Kobe, ma il mio corpo rifiuta di accettare che la mia Gigi non tornerà più da me. Sembra tutto sbagliato. Perché dovrei essere in grado di svegliarmi un altro giorno in cui la mia bambina non è in grado di avere questa opportunità?! Sono così arrabbiata. Aveva così tanta vita davanti a lei. Poi mi rendo conto che devo essere forte ed essere qui per le mie 3 figlie. Non sono arrabbiata con Kobe e Gigi ma per fortuna sono qui con Natalia, Bianka e Capri. So che cosa sento è normale. Fa parte del processo di lutto. Volevo solo condividere nel caso ci fosse qualcuno là fuori che ha subito una perdita come questa. Dio, vorrei che fossero qui e questo incubo fosse finito. Prego per tutte le vittime di questa orribile tragedia. Per favore, continuate a pregare per tutti”.