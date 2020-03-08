Grave lutto per Chiara Ferragni, il messaggio di dolore: “Proteggici da lassù”

Chiara Ferragni ha perso l’amata Nonna Maria, è stata lei stessa ad annunciarlo con un post su Instagram. Tanti i messaggi di cordoglio

Ha utilizzato il social sul quale è presente quotidianamente per annunciarlo. Chiara Ferragni ha detto addio così all’amata Nonna Maria, scomparsa nella giornata di oggi gettando nel lutto non solo la nota influencer ma anche le sorelle, la mamma di Chiara e il nipotino Leone. La Ferragni ha postato uno scatto di famiglia accompagnato dal messaggio, “La prima foto è la mia preferita. Quattro generazioni insieme. Non era certo che avresti mai potuto incontrarlo visto che ti sei ammalata così tanto mentre ero ancora incinta. Ricordo di averti visto mentre lo tenevi e che mi sentivo così emozionata che quasi non riuscivo a trattenere le lacrime (e mia sorella Vale nemmeno. Ecco perché è stato il mio ultimo regalo per te l’altro giorno in ospedale, sperando che ti facesse sentire meglio pensando a tutte le persone che ti amano”.

La malattia della nonna di Chiara Ferragni

Già in passato Chiara Ferragni aveva voluto rendere i suoi follower partecipi della malattia della nonna e del suo difficile stato di saluto, sottolineando inoltre di essere molto attaccata alla nonna. “Tutti i nostri cuori – ha scritto la moglie di Fedez – sono spezzati e già ci manchi così tanto ed è persino difficile parlarne o parlare di te. Forse in questo periodo diffuso hai pensato che fosse meglio diventare il nostro angelo e proteggerci da lassù. Lo spero davvero”.