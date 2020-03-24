Coronavirus, Greta Thunberg si isola: “Ho i sintomi del Covid-19”

Greta Thunberg ha rivelato tramite il proprio profilo social di aver sviluppato i sintomi del Coronavirus e di essersi messa in isolamento.

Da qualche giorno a questa parte i fan di Greta Thunberg si chiedevano che fine avesse fatto la piccola attivista. Da diverso tempo, infatti, aveva smesso di scrivere sui social ed il suo silenzio aveva dato spazio a varie ipotesi. C’era addirittura chi, ironicamente, sosteneva che l’attuale pandemia fosse un suo piano per costringere il mondo a rispettare l’ambiente. La paradossale ipotesi (speriamo da nessuno presa seriamente) era nata dal fatto che con la cessazione delle attività industriali, la qualità dell’aria era migliorata sia in Cina che in Lombardia.

Leggi anche ->Greta Thunberg, l’adesivo shock della compagnia petrolifera: è un invito allo stupro?

Humor nero e ipotesi paradossali a parte, il silenzio di Greta cominciava a destare qualche preoccupazione. Timori che in parte sono stati confermati dalla stessa attivista. Oggi, infatti, Greta ha rivelato su Instagram di aver contratto dei sintomi influenzali e che potrebbe aver preso il Coronavirus. Il suo timore nasce dal fatto che nelle settimane precedenti lei ed il padre hanno fatto un viaggio nell’Europa centrale, passando per la Germania ed il Belgio. Al ritorno in Svezia sia lei che il genitore avevano sintomi che facevano pensare alla contrazione del pericoloso virus.

Leggi anche ->Coronavirus, Olimpiadi Tokyo rinviate al 2021: “Il CIO è d’accordo al 100%” – VIDEO

Greta Thumberg ha il Coronavirus?

Per il momento la coraggiosa attivista presenta solamente dei sintomi lievi: un po’ di stanchezza, brividi, tosse secca e dolore alla gola. Ciò nonostante ha seguito le linee guida dell’Oms e si è posta in auto isolamento, attendendo i 14 giorni necessari a scongiurare il contagio di chi le sta accanto. La stessa Greta specifica che al momento la sua è un’ipotesi: “Non sono ancora stata sottoposta al test, ma dati i sintomi e le circostanze è molto probabile che lo abbia preso”.

La scelta di non sottoporsi al test non è stata sua, ma dipende dalle linee guida del sistema sanitario svedese: “In Svezia non puoi sottoporti al test a meno che tu non abbia sviluppato sintomi che comportino un trattamento medico immediato”. La ragazza infine invita i ragazzi a rispettare le regole e rimanere in casa laddove c’è l’obbligo e quando sentono di avere dei sintomi influenzali: “Molti (specialmente le persone giovani) potrebbero non rendersi conto di aver contratto il virus e di poterlo passare ad un gruppo di persone maggiormente a rischio. Noi che apparteniamo ad un target non a rischio, abbiamo una grande responsabilità, le nostre azioni possono essere il discrimine tra la vita e la morte di molte altre persone”.