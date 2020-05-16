Love Shine a Light, la canzone simbolo di questa edizione atipica di Eurovision: il testo

E’ la canzone simbolo di questa edizione atipica di Eurovision: un Eurovision senza gara che vedrà quelli che avrebbero dovuto partecipare al contest cantare solo uno spezzone della canzone con cui avrebbero dovuto gareggiare.

Ma tutti gli artisti canteranno assieme, a fine serata, ‘Love Shine a Light’, canzone che in qualche modo rappresenta il simbolo di questa serata speciale (che si chiama – non a caso – ‘Europe Shine a Light’).

‘Love Shine a Light’ dei Katrina and The Waves ha fatto la storia dell’Eurovision, vincendone l’edizione del 1997.

Di seguito vi proponiamo il testo della canzone – qualora vogliate cantare anche voi assieme :

[Verse 1]

Love shine a light in every corner of my heart

Let the love light carry, let the love light carry

Light up the magic in every little part

Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts

[Verse 2]

Love shine a light in every corner of my dream

Let the love light carry, let the love light carry

Like the mighty river flowing from the stream

Let our love shine a light in every comer of our dreams

[Chorus1]

And we’re all gonna shine a light together

All shine a light to light the way

Brothers and sisters in every little part

Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts

[Verse 3]

Love shine a light in every corner of the world

Let the love light carry, let the love light carry

Light up the magic for every boy and girl

Let our love shine a light in every corner of the world

[Chorus1]

And we’re all gonna shine a light together

All shine a light to light the way

Brothers and sisters in every little part

Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts

And we’re all gonna shine a light together

All shine a light to light the way

Brothers and sisters in every little part

Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts

[Outro3]

Shine a light in every corner of our hearts

