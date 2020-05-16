Love Shine a Light, la canzone simbolo di questa edizione atipica di Eurovision: il testo

E’ la canzone simbolo di questa edizione atipica di Eurovision: un Eurovision senza gara che vedrà quelli che avrebbero dovuto partecipare al contest cantare solo uno spezzone della canzone con cui avrebbero dovuto gareggiare.
Ma tutti gli artisti canteranno assieme, a fine serata, ‘Love Shine a Light’, canzone che in qualche modo rappresenta il simbolo di questa serata speciale (che si chiama – non a caso – ‘Europe Shine a Light’).
‘Love Shine a Light’ dei Katrina and The Waves ha fatto la storia dell’Eurovision, vincendone l’edizione del 1997.
Di seguito vi proponiamo il testo della canzone – qualora vogliate cantare anche voi assieme :
[Verse 1]
Love shine a light in every corner of my heart
Let the love light carry, let the love light carry
Light up the magic in every little part
Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts
[Verse 2]
Love shine a light in every corner of my dream
Let the love light carry, let the love light carry
Like the mighty river flowing from the stream
Let our love shine a light in every comer of our dreams
[Chorus1]
And we’re all gonna shine a light together
All shine a light to light the way
Brothers and sisters in every little part
Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts
[Verse 3]
Love shine a light in every corner of the world
Let the love light carry, let the love light carry
Light up the magic for every boy and girl
Let our love shine a light in every corner of the world
[Chorus1]
And we’re all gonna shine a light together
All shine a light to light the way
Brothers and sisters in every little part
Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts
And we’re all gonna shine a light together
All shine a light to light the way
Brothers and sisters in every little part
Let our love shine a light in every corner of our hearts
[Outro3]
Shine a light in every corner of our hearts
