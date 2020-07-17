Polizia contro disabile: l’ennesimo caso di uso sproporzionato della forza negli USA fa discutere – VIDEO

During a peaceful protest in Los Angeles – California , the LAPD knocked a disabled man out of his wheelchair, and then they broke it. there is absolutely no excuse for this – it’s disgusting.
who exactly are they protecting & serving??? #blacklivesmatter
pic.twitter.com/uj88zYpSDB
— Roro mattar (@roromattar83) July 16, 2020
Sono immagini – in questo caso sì – shockanti, quelle che provengono da Los Angels – nella west coast degli Stati Uniti.
Durante una protesta pacifica il dipartimento di polizia locale ha attaccato un uomo su una sedia a rotelle, da prima buttandolo a terra, quindi immobilizzandolo e rompendo la carrozzina.
