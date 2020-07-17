Polizia contro disabile: l’ennesimo caso di uso sproporzionato della forza negli USA fa discutere – VIDEO

Sono immagini – in questo caso sì – shockanti, quelle che provengono da Los Angels – nella west coast degli Stati Uniti.

Durante una protesta pacifica il dipartimento di polizia locale ha attaccato un uomo su una sedia a rotelle, da prima buttandolo a terra, quindi immobilizzandolo e rompendo la carrozzina.

