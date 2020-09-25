“Stavo per avere un attacco cardiaco”: il racconto della blogger sorpresa dai figli durante un momento di intimità

Jessica Hood, mamma di quattro bambini, racconta ai suoi follower di Instagram il momento in cui è stata scoperta dai figli in intimità col marito.
Una delle paure di tutti i genitori è essere sorpresi dai propri figli in un momento di intimità. La blogger Jessica Hood ha deciso di raccontare ai suoi 53.600 follower di Instagram l’incresciosa situazione che le è capitata.
Erano le 21:30 di una sera di mercoledì, i bimbi dormivano e niente sembrava poter andare storto, ma all’improvviso i loro figli si sono svegliati e hanno cercato di entrare nella stanza della coppia.
Come raccontato dalla blogger, i due non hanno potuto fare niente mentre i loro figli si precipitavano nella stanza come “una mandria di elefanti“. Dopo l’irruzione da parte dei bambini, Jessica racconta scherzando di essersi letteralmente finta morta “con tanto di lingua al di fuori della bocca“.
“Non pensavo che il mio battito potesse accelerare ancora di più che durante un momento di intimità” ha spiegato la blogger “ma mi sentivo come se stessi per avere un attacco cardiaco“.
Suo marito ha subito cercato di coprire entrambi con le lenzuola, ma oramai il danno era fatto. “Cosa state facendo?” ha chiesto allora uno dei loro figli, e Karl, il marito di Jessica ha allora cercato di giustificarsi dicendo prima che stessero “giocando a fare la lotta” e poi aggiungendo che le stava facendo un massaggio.
Ma in realtà i figli non si sono affatto convinti e poco dopo, Jessica ha sentito una di loro, Lily, correre a spiegare all’altro, Logan, cosa era successo davvero.
Il racconto di Jessica di questo momento imbarazzante ha scatenato i commenti di altre coppie che hanno vissuto o temono di vivere situazioni simili. In un dei commenti si legge “Non siamo mai stati beccati ma potrebbe accadere?” e Jessica Hoods consiglia di seguire il suo avvertimento, perché non è così improbabile che accada.
View this post on Instagram
– DADDY WAS WRESTLING MUMMY – Busted mid thrust. It's all happened to us. Its 9.30pm on a Wednesday what could possibly go wrong?. Little bit of nookie never hurt anyone right? I thought my heart couldn't race any faster during such an intimate moment but now I'm on the verge of cardic arrest. No amount of chairs or even a chested draw was gonna stop it. It was like a stampede of elephants except there was no warning..I mean Why would there be?!,They're meant be asleep!!.So here I am, Naked ,not my best angle, Legs sky high!.Lucky I had Karl's pastey white ass blocking my 5'oclock shadow because it could of been so much worse.It was like slow motion.The creek of the door, the hall light shining on our faces as if we were criminals of the night. My mum instinct kicked in and I did what anyone else would do in a situation like that. I played dead. I played bloody dead!! , I Even threw a little bit of the tongue out the side of my mouth. YEP I actually did that. Lost my dignity and any sense I had too during my most valuable time. Neat .So here i am dead, lifeless , going floppy alot quicker than Karl unfortunately. Then, Reaching around for a blanket Karl flew over me like batman with his Cape, hiding any evidence of the act. I was hoping Karl was performing a magic trick to be honest , one that would see the kids remove the blanket and I had disappeared!.Tada!.My thoughts were racing, So were we quick enough? What did they see?. Oh my God they're going to be in therapy for life!!. My kids are young but not as innocent as I would like. Lily is 7 and already gives the impression she knows alot!. I could see us being her highlight of school holidays , her "tell" at show and tell on the first day back.From beyond the doona , was a little voice.What are you doing?. That was a GREAT sign, reassuring words to me."We are play fighting , I'm giving mummy a massage"…. DUMB DUMB DUMB answer. REALLY KARL REALLY!,Well so I thought! Karl then tells them to get back to bed and our act of love seem to go unnoticed without any questions.That was until I heard Lily walking off with Logan up the hallway , she * giggles * mum and dad were doing sex. MORE IN COMMENTS 🤣